Meghan Markle slammed by a TV host: 'All fed up of Meghan's truth'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has been slammed by a TV host on Wednesday as he discussed the Duchess of Sussex being sued by Samantha Markle over claims she made during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.



The Duchess of Sussex has been accused by her half-sister Samantha Markle of lying about her being an only child, a claim she made in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Wednesday’s The Talk, the panel discussed Meghan Markle’s legal team filing papers saying that the Duchess’ comment was “reflective of her own feelings about her childhood” and not “objective fact”.

Ian Collins, who was standing in for Sharon Osbourne, began: “What I don’t get about this and what I don’t understand, I always thought the American legal system is very protective over the freedom of speech.



“You can say all sorts of things, I know James and I have discussed on radio as well the things that can be said.

“You think, ‘They can say that and get away with it?’ They can talk about court cases in the States.

“The fact you can’t say you’re an only child seems extraordinary.”

James replied: “On one side I feel sorry for Meghan that’s she being dragged into this and for only $75,000, go big or go home.



“The second side though is here is somebody chipping away at every aspect of what she talked about.

“My truth, my truth, my truth. Shut up! We’re all fed up of Meghan’s my truth and I feel the brand Meghan has been really undermined by this.”

She said: “It feels to me Samantha Markle wants to be upset about something.



“She wants a bit of a cash, $75,000 is what she needs to sort out this, that and the other.”

“Why don’t the legal team say Samantha was 17 years her senior, they were in and out of each other's lives because of school and because the parents were together then they weren’t?” Afua continued.

The journalist pointed out that Meghan and Samantha “didn’t grow up together”.