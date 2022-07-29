 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Art gallery's website crashes as Johnny Depp displays his artwork

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Art gallerys website crashes as Johnny Depp displays his artwork

Johnny Depp sold his artwork for $3.6 million in a few hours, according to reports.

The reports said, the art gallery's website crashed after the actor announced that his artwork was available.

The website read, "For Johnny Depp there has always been art. Before acting, and before music, art has always been an important outlet for his creativity. While his acting skills are obviously the foundation of his fame, the recent reception to his music with Hollywood Vampires and Jeff Beck has encouraged him, and emboldened him, to share his art."

Depp's statement on the website said, “I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit." themselves.”

Millions of people including British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley liked Depp's picture taken at the gallery.

More From Entertainment:

Book claims Harry asked his friend about Meghan's appearance before marriage

Book claims Harry asked his friend about Meghan's appearance before marriage

Netflix's 'Gray Man' marketing blitz: emojis, TV ads and a tram

Netflix's 'Gray Man' marketing blitz: emojis, TV ads and a tram
Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' takes off in Hollywood

Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' takes off in Hollywood
Meghan Markle slammed by a TV host: 'All fed up of Meghan's truth'

Meghan Markle slammed by a TV host: 'All fed up of Meghan's truth'
Prince Charles once wanted to leave royal role behind for life in Italy, The Queen Mother stopped him

Prince Charles once wanted to leave royal role behind for life in Italy, The Queen Mother stopped him
Meghan Markle called out for 'ghosting people'

Meghan Markle called out for 'ghosting people'
New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel rejects being called ‘manic pixie dream girl’

New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel rejects being called ‘manic pixie dream girl’
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney weighs in on her financial situation

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney weighs in on her financial situation
Beyoncé fans not happy over reported leak of Renaissance album

Beyoncé fans not happy over reported leak of Renaissance album
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says 'we just are hopeful court will uphold verdict'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says 'we just are hopeful court will uphold verdict'
Queen and Kate Middleton have an inside joke about Princess Charlotte

Queen and Kate Middleton have an inside joke about Princess Charlotte
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals her plan and strategy to respond to Amber Heard's appeal

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals her plan and strategy to respond to Amber Heard's appeal

Latest

view all