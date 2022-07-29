Art gallery's website crashes as Johnny Depp displays his artwork

Johnny Depp sold his artwork for $3.6 million in a few hours, according to reports.

The reports said, the art gallery's website crashed after the actor announced that his artwork was available.

The website read, "For Johnny Depp there has always been art. Before acting, and before music, art has always been an important outlet for his creativity. While his acting skills are obviously the foundation of his fame, the recent reception to his music with Hollywood Vampires and Jeff Beck has encouraged him, and emboldened him, to share his art."



Depp's statement on the website said, “I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit." themselves.”

Millions of people including British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley liked Depp's picture taken at the gallery.