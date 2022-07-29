 
Meghan Markle wants Harry to 'tell his truth', is editing 'every passage' in book

Meghan Markle does not want Prince Harry to tone down his memoir, says an insider.

Speaking to Heat magazine, a source close to the Duchess reveals that she is persuading Harry to spill the truth in his upcoming memoir.

"Meghan is urging him to tell his truth and not hide what really happened" they begin.

They added: "Every passage is being revised again and again. Harry keeps remembering new things he wants to include, and then suddenly panics about toning down certain anecdotes."

Harry, who earlier confessed his book is going to be 'intimate' and 'heartfelt' is afraid the copy will start a 'war' with the royal family.

The release date of the book has not officially been announced but it is expected that the Duke will drop it by the end of this year.

