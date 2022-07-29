Beyoncé accused of theft ahead of new album release

Kelis called out Beyoncé and The Neptunes for not getting her permission to sample her 1999 song "Get Along With You" on Beyoncé's song "Energy," from her upcoming album Renaissance.

Taking to Instagram from, the singer said "My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled." In a later comment, she added, "it's not a collab it's theft."