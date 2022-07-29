'Bad Decisions': Benny Blanco drops spoiler for collab with BTS, Snoop Dogg

 
Benny Blanco just dropped a spoiler of collab song 'Bad Decisions' on Twitter via short video and fans are in frenzy.

Benny Blanco on July 29th took to his official Twitter handle and dropped a short spoiler of ‘Bad Decisions’ featuring BTS and Snoop Dogg.

In the video, talented vocal line of BTS, Snoop Dogg and Benny himself could be seen in a fun mode.

Benny Blanco wrote in the caption, ‘Let’s make some Bad Decisions.’

Bad Decision is BTS’s long-awaited collaborative song with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco. The music video will be premiering on August 5 at 1 PM KST.

