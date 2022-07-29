Fans think BLACKPINK's Jisoo AI avatar doesn't match her in real

BLACKPINK's special track for PUBG Mobile has been talk of the town since its release. However, the discussion is not only about song itself but also about Jisoo’s AI looks which do not resemble with her natural features at all.



Fans are excited for a virtual music video of Ready for Love which is made with AI’s of the members.

As the company behind the video game shared avatars designed for a virtual MV, fans couldn't stop comparing Jisoo’s looks with her avatar.

Taking to Twitter, Jisoo fans shared their mixed feelings about it.

While some fans believed Jisoo 's AI looks more like IU, others believed that the avatar looks like Red Velvet‘s Irene and Yeri.









