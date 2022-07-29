Selena Gomez gets emotional as she thanks fans for growing up with her

File Footage

Selena Gomez expressed gratitude to her fans for sticking by her side and growing up with her in emotional video after celebrating 30th birthday.

Taking to TikTok, the Only Murders in the Building star thanked her fans for their sweet birthday tributes.

"I got to see some of your messages," the actor-singer said in the video. "I don't read a lot of comments, but the few that I read were really, really sweet and I just want you to know that I don't take that for granted."

"And I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being in my life, for growing up with me—for putting up with me," Gomez added.

At one point in the video, Gomez eyes teared up as she noted that she “could not be more grateful” to people who donated to her Rare Impact Fund, which aims to "increase access" to mental health organizations.

According to Marie Claire, the Disney alum shared on her Instagram stories before her birthday that her “biggest” wish was to raise money for her charitable organization.

After celebrating her big day, Gomez reflected on her twenties and what they taught her in life as she wrote a note on the photo sharing app.

“Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget,” she penned.

“Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way,” Gomez added.

“I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you.”



