 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth’s message for Commonwealth Games: Interesting facts disclosed

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s message for Commonwealth Games: Interesting facts disclosed
Queen Elizabeth’s message for Commonwealth Games: Interesting facts disclosed

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles officially opened 22nd Commonwealth Games with Queen Elizabeth’s special message on Thursday.

The Buckingham Palace also shared the Queen’s message on its official Instagram handle with some interesting facts.

The message reads: “On October 7th last year, this specially created Baton left Buckingham Palace to travel across the Commonwealth. Over the past 294 days, it has carried not only my message to you, but also the shared hopes and dreams of each nation and territory through which it passed, as it made its way to Birmingham.

“My warmest thanks go to all those who have worked so hard to ensure the success of this particularly special sporting event, and I wish each athlete and team every success. Your hard work and dedication, particularly in recent times, have been an inspiration to all of us.

“It now gives me the greatest pleasure to declare the 22nd Commonwealth Games open,” the Queen’s message concluded.

Interesting Facts

Starting its journey at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth's message travelled 90,000 miles to 72 nations and territories as part of The Queen’s Baton Relay, arriving in Birmingham for the Opening Ceremony.

Complete Message of Queen:

Queen Elizabeth’s message for Commonwealth Games: Interesting facts disclosed


More From Entertainment:

‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk recalls life-changing heart attack from last year

‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk recalls life-changing heart attack from last year

Meghan Markle would rather focus on mental health than 'Revenge' book

Meghan Markle would rather focus on mental health than 'Revenge' book
‘Frightening’ plan to kill Diana, Charles revealed by Duran Duran drummer

‘Frightening’ plan to kill Diana, Charles revealed by Duran Duran drummer
Selena Gomez gets emotional as she thanks fans for growing up with her

Selena Gomez gets emotional as she thanks fans for growing up with her
Harry Styles, Jennifer Lawrence bringing their world premieres to Toronto

Harry Styles, Jennifer Lawrence bringing their world premieres to Toronto
Shakira warned of eight year imprisonment over alleged tax fraud

Shakira warned of eight year imprisonment over alleged tax fraud
Fans think BLACKPINK's Jisoo AI avatar doesn't match her in real

Fans think BLACKPINK's Jisoo AI avatar doesn't match her in real
Kylie Jenner oozes oomph in chic black figure-hugging catsuit, see pics

Kylie Jenner oozes oomph in chic black figure-hugging catsuit, see pics
Prince Charles declares Commonwealth Games open with Queen’s message

Prince Charles declares Commonwealth Games open with Queen’s message
Dua Lipa issues apology after fireworks went off during her concert leaving three injured

Dua Lipa issues apology after fireworks went off during her concert leaving three injured
Meghan Markle urges Prince Harry to tell truth in his memoir

Meghan Markle urges Prince Harry to tell truth in his memoir

Latest

view all