Queen Elizabeth’s message for Commonwealth Games: Interesting facts disclosed

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles officially opened 22nd Commonwealth Games with Queen Elizabeth’s special message on Thursday.



The Buckingham Palace also shared the Queen’s message on its official Instagram handle with some interesting facts.

The message reads: “On October 7th last year, this specially created Baton left Buckingham Palace to travel across the Commonwealth. Over the past 294 days, it has carried not only my message to you, but also the shared hopes and dreams of each nation and territory through which it passed, as it made its way to Birmingham.

“My warmest thanks go to all those who have worked so hard to ensure the success of this particularly special sporting event, and I wish each athlete and team every success. Your hard work and dedication, particularly in recent times, have been an inspiration to all of us.

“It now gives me the greatest pleasure to declare the 22nd Commonwealth Games open,” the Queen’s message concluded.

Interesting Facts

Starting its journey at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth's message travelled 90,000 miles to 72 nations and territories as part of The Queen’s Baton Relay, arriving in Birmingham for the Opening Ceremony.

Complete Message of Queen:



