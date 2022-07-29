Taylor Swift all hearts for pal Dwayne The Rock Johnson: Photo

Taylor Swift recently responded to Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s new video on Instagram.



On Tuesday, the Jumanji star could be seen listening to the singer’s updated version of Bad Blood song along with his co-star Kevin Hart.

After a while, there was a tongue-in-cheek verbal exchange between Hart and Dwayne about the song as the former informed that he had been listening to Message in a Bottle updated version from the same singer.

For the unversed, the updated versions of both songs Bad Blood and Message in a Bottle would be featured in upcoming animated movie DC League of Super-Pets.



Interestingly, Taylor also dropped a heartwarming message in the comments section.

“Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs,” wrote Blank Space crooner.

She added, “Good luck with the film!! Ur the man.”

