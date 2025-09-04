Sabrina Carpenter reveals how she feels ‘so good' amid ‘insufferable' hate

Sabrina Carpenter calls out ‘insufferable men’ while radiating ‘beauty’

Sabrina Carpenter isn’t listening to any manchild!

In a conversation with Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine's September issue, the Espresso singer discussed how she feels about her “being hot,” while simultaneously dealing with her haters.

"It’s usually pretty insufferable men that think I’m hideous, but when I think about beauty, it’s been about when I myself feel beautiful. It has nothing to do with other people," she told the outlet.

The Please Please Please hitmaker continued: "I haven’t really grappled with what’s going to happen as I get older, but my mom’s always been a natural beauty and always really encouraged me to just let it happen. She’s like, 'Let the world weather you.' The world is definitely weathering me right now."

Additionally, when it comes to glam and fashion, Sabrina knows exactly what she wants, which is quite evident from her unique outfits she wears at her concerts.

"I feel hottest when I feel the most me," she shared, adding that "pretty, wavy curly hair and a nice tan, freckles, a dewy cheek situation and obviously a lip liner," boosts her self-confidence.

"I love glam. I really, really do. My mom was a dancer, so growing up, makeup and dance recitals and dress-up, all of it was very, very normal for me,” Sabrina opened up.

“Even right now, I get really excited to dress up. I’m wearing my mom’s clothes, and now it’s a little bit more realistic, because I’m the same age that she was when she was dancing," the Feathers crooner further mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention that Sabrina Carpenter released her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend on August 29, which includes 12 different tracks, revolving around the themes of toxic relationships, break-ups, s**ual frustration as well as wishing the worst for her ex.