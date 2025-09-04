Jimmy Kimmel gets honest about leaving the US

Jimmy Kimmel clarifies his stance on living in US

Since the 2024 election in the US, several celebrities have left the country, but Jimmy Kimmel, who holds Italian citizenship, said he is not leaving at all.



The ABC late-night host has to clarify his position after some believed that his recent obtaining of Italian citizenship is a hint that he might leave the United States in the near future.

“I’m not moving to Italy. I never said that. This is where I live. This is my country," the 57-year-old said.

Jimmy, who is a known critic of President Donald Trump, further said, "I have no intention of running away from it, especially because of Donald Trump. Let me tell you something, I would move into Mar-a-Lago if I could, just to drive him insane.”

His clarification did not end here, as he shared, “I’ve been trying to get Italian citizenship for almost 20 years. I love Italy. Mostly what I like to do is bring my passport to parties and show it to people and make them jealous.”

The revelation of Italian citizenship comes on Sarah Silverman’s podcast, where Jimmy shared, "I did get Italian citizenship. What’s going on is as bad as you thought it was gonna be; it’s so much worse."

"It’s unbelievable. Like, I think it’s probably even worse than he would like it to be," he concluded.