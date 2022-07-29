Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Château Miraval winery case to get more complex: Report

File Footage

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal war over Chateau Miraval winery to reportedly get more complicated as per recent reports.



An insider told Us Weekly in this week’s issue, “They are both very stubborn and this case is only going to get more complicated.”

The former flames bought a controlling stake in the South of France vineyard in 2008 and decided that they would not sell their stakes without consulting each other.

The exes then parted ways in 2016 and the Maleficent star sold her interests in the Château Miraval to Russian liquor giant Stoli enraging the Bullet Train actor.

In a lawsuit filed by Pitt earlier this year, he claimed that Jolie did not ask him before selling her shares to Tenute del Mondo, owned by businessman Yuri Shefler referred in court documents as “an aggressive third-party competitor."

“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” Pitt claimed in his lawsuit.

“Brad was never given the option to buy Miraval,” the insider revealed. “He would have gladly made a generous offer, but that was never afforded to him.”

The insider went on to say that Jolie knew that the sale to Stoli was “against” her former husband’s wishes and “he feels that is the main reason Angelina sold her stake to them.”

Another source told the outlet in February that Pitt tried to buy his ex-wife’s stake but she “made the negotiations difficult and was not being fair.”

Pitt still hoped that they would reach to an agreement but was “blindsided” when she made the deal with Stoli.

“He assumed they’d work it out because she knows how important the winery is to him,” the source said while claiming that Jolie did it “just to punish Pitt. She did it to hurt him.”