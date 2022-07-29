Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter hits back at JoJo Siwa: ‘Grow up’

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha Bure recently addressed the JoJo Siwa’s claim after she dubbed her mother the “rudest celebrity” she ever met at the Fuller House premiere show eight years ago.



According to Page Six, the 23-year-old spoke up over this matter and wrote in now-deleted Instagram story.

“Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience,'” she remarked.

Natasha also clapped back at JoJo and the Generation Z for zero tolerance.

“This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone,” she said, while added, “Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this.”

The Farmer and the Belle star also mentioned that if someone denied to take a photo, it did not they were rude or mean.

The Home Sweet Home actress elaborated, “For someone to say that they don’t want to take a photo with you or that it’s a bad time because they’re working is not a ‘rough experience,'”.

“There are people who are dying in other countries, there are children who are starving. Those people are having a rough experience,” she concluded.