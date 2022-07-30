 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas broke up over 'spooky' Kate Middleton incident

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Prince Harry, ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas broke up over spooky Kate Middleton incident
Prince Harry, ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas broke up over 'spooky' Kate Middleton incident

Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas parted ways with the royal amid an overwhelming future with the family.

Royal expert Robert Lacey reveals how Cressida was 'spooked' after looking at Kate Middleton struggling with her royal role.

He writes: "A rising actress, Cressida did not enjoy the critical remarks that she could hear people making behind her back when she walked down the street in London - she felt that the fame of her relationship put her "in a box".

"In 2014, she was said to have been 'completely spooked' after watching the TV coverage of William and Kate touring New Zealand with baby George in tow - that was not the way she would want to enjoy her eight-month-old son, she regretfully explained to Harry."

At the time of their split, a friend said: “It’s very sad that they have decided to split but this is a completely amicable separation and they are remaining the very best of friends.”

Cressida eventually attended Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp won't lose anything, legal experts share their opinion on Amber Heard' appeal

Johnny Depp won't lose anything, legal experts share their opinion on Amber Heard' appeal
Kris Jenner shares her nighttime skincare routine using Kim Kardashian’s SKKN line

Kris Jenner shares her nighttime skincare routine using Kim Kardashian’s SKKN line
Jason Momoa 'still seeing' Eiza González: 'Trying to keep it going'

Jason Momoa 'still seeing' Eiza González: 'Trying to keep it going'
Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth committed to make marriage work despite ups and downs

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth committed to make marriage work despite ups and downs
Prince Harry branded ‘no sharp tool from the shed’ amid Meghan Markle comparisons

Prince Harry branded ‘no sharp tool from the shed’ amid Meghan Markle comparisons
‘Humiliated’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘want nothing to do with the Queen’

‘Humiliated’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘want nothing to do with the Queen’
Angelina Jolie gets cosmetic work done to look more 'youthful': Insider

Angelina Jolie gets cosmetic work done to look more 'youthful': Insider
Will Smith accused of advertising his son Jaden's product in Chris Rock slap apology video

Will Smith accused of advertising his son Jaden's product in Chris Rock slap apology video
Kate Middleton, Prince William throwback video goes viral

Kate Middleton, Prince William throwback video goes viral
David Beckham drives new Maserati Grecale, calls it ‘adrenaline rush in everyday life’

David Beckham drives new Maserati Grecale, calls it ‘adrenaline rush in everyday life’
Will Smith's apology video has a message to Chris Rock: Fans spot a meaningful text in background

Will Smith's apology video has a message to Chris Rock: Fans spot a meaningful text in background
Experts weigh in on why men cheat the likes of Beyoncé, Khloé and Emily Ratajkowski: Report

Experts weigh in on why men cheat the likes of Beyoncé, Khloé and Emily Ratajkowski: Report

Latest

view all