Prince Harry, ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas broke up over 'spooky' Kate Middleton incident

Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas parted ways with the royal amid an overwhelming future with the family.

Royal expert Robert Lacey reveals how Cressida was 'spooked' after looking at Kate Middleton struggling with her royal role.

He writes: "A rising actress, Cressida did not enjoy the critical remarks that she could hear people making behind her back when she walked down the street in London - she felt that the fame of her relationship put her "in a box".



"In 2014, she was said to have been 'completely spooked' after watching the TV coverage of William and Kate touring New Zealand with baby George in tow - that was not the way she would want to enjoy her eight-month-old son, she regretfully explained to Harry."



At the time of their split, a friend said: “It’s very sad that they have decided to split but this is a completely amicable separation and they are remaining the very best of friends.”



Cressida eventually attended Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

