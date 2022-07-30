BTS's Jin indulges in banter in J-hope's recent Instagram post with IU

J-hope posts a picture with IU of her on-going YouTube series

On July 29, BTS’s J-hope posted a picture with famous music artist IU on Instagram. Jin drew a laugh with his comment on the post. J-hope also replied to the comment in a light-hearted manner.

Recently, J-hope made a guest appearance on IU’s YouTube content series IU’S Palette. The rapper talked about his latest album Jack In The Box.



The caption of the post read "Thank you noona (sister)."

In the comments section, BTS’s Jin quipped, “Wow, it's a celebrity.”

To this, BTS’s J-hope gave a witty response to this and replied, "Wow, it's the most handsome celebrity that I know."



J-hope dressed in white for IU's YouTube series, IU also matched with him.

T

hey both sang songs from each others’ albums. IU sang the vocal portion of J-hope’s

and S

while J-hope delivered the rap verses. They also performed a song

Pie

from IU’s 2014 album A flower bookmark, both of them synced and danced to the beats.

IU also posted on social media a video of both of them performing Equal Sign.







Alongside running the YouTube series, IU is currently preparing for her concert at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium, the first female Korean musician to headline a concert there, whereas J-hope will be performing at Lollapalooza.