Saturday Jul 30 2022
BTS's Jin indulges in banter in J-hope's recent Instagram post with IU

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

J-hope posts a picture with IU of her on-going YouTube series
On July 29, BTS’s J-hope posted a picture with famous music artist IU on Instagram. Jin drew a laugh with his comment on the post. J-hope also replied to the comment in a light-hearted manner.

Recently, J-hope made a guest appearance on IU’s YouTube content series IU’S Palette. The rapper talked about his latest album Jack In The Box.

The caption of the post read "Thank you noona (sister)." 

In the comments section, BTS’s Jin quipped, “Wow, it's a celebrity.”

To this, BTS’s J-hope gave a witty response to this and replied, "Wow, it's the most handsome celebrity that I know."

J-hope dressed in white for IU's YouTube series, IU also matched with him.

They both sang songs from each others’ albums. IU sang the vocal portion of J-hope’s Equal Sign and Safety Zone while J-hope delivered the rap verses. They also performed a song Pierrot Laughs At Us  from IU’s 2014 album A flower bookmark, both of them synced and danced to the beats.

IU also posted on social media a video of both of them performing Equal Sign.


Alongside running the YouTube series, IU is currently preparing for her concert at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium, the first female Korean musician to headline a concert there, whereas J-hope will be performing at Lollapalooza.

