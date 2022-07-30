 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
Web Desk

Will Smith's apology video has a message to Chris Rock: Fans spot a meaningful text in background

Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Will Smiths apology video has a message to Chris Rock: Fans spot a meaningful text in background

Hollywood actor Will Smith apologised for slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars and answering questions from fans. However, some viewers think there was more to it than that.

The King Richard star posted an apology video to his YouTube channel, titled 'It's been a minute'. Some eagle-eyed fans spotted a meaningful text which was carefully placed in the back ground.

Will started his video with a few typed-out words, which read: "It's been a minute... Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work... You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer."

The Oscar winner then goes to sit down and as he does a piece of art can be seen in the background, with a message that reads: "The world is sick love is the cure."

And, given that the video saw Will apologise to the comedian and his family, the message seemed quite fitting to the situation. And the actor, through that text, apparently tried to express what he actually thinks abut the world and love.

It is to mention here that Will Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the Oscars this year. It likened Jada, who suffers from alopecia, to G.I Jane – a character with a shaved head.

Will Smith said: "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk." He also went on to apologise to Chris' family.

