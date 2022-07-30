Prince Harry branded ‘no sharp tool from the shed’ amid Meghan Markle comparisons

Prince Harry has been accused of lacking many talents amid his inability to stay the ‘sharpest tool in the shed’ after his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator Johathan Sacerdoti issued this accusation against the Duke of Sussex.

He made this claim in reference to Tom Bower’s newly released tell-all, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.

Mr Sacerdoti was quoted telling Express, “I think we know from the reports of all Harry's friends that we've heard about in the Tom Bower book, that some of them were shocked in the change his behaviour and the change in his attitude that was a result of him meeting her.”

“He himself said in the Oprah interview that he had become more educated in issues of race, for example, and the reports in that book were that there were racist and misogynistic jokes that were made among Harry and his friends at that shooting party and that she called them up on them every time, so I think that he's learned from being her husband.”

“I think the widely held sense is that Harry isn't the sharpest tool in the box,” Mr Sacerdoti also added.

“We do know that Prince Harry didn't have the most stellar school career and I think that on evidence like that, we can say that he might not be the most academically intelligent person.”

“Those aren't the best A-level results in the world but on the other hand, many people don't get that far in school.”

But “Thinking about Meghan, she does indeed seem to be someone with at least a good mind for strategy in terms of their careers and reputation.”