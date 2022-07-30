Kris Jenner shares her nighttime skincare routine using Kim Kardashian’s SKKN line

Kris Jenner has proved several times that she is the super mom. The reality TV star has recently shown support for her daughter, Kim Kardashian, by using her recently launched beauty line, SKKN.

The momager, 66, went makeup-free as she shared her nighttime skincare routine in a new video posted on Kim's Instagram handle.





"[Kris Jenner] gives us a glimpse into her nighttime routine with SKKN BY KIM," the caption for the video reads. "We have to know - do you apply your Eye Cream in the same order as Kris or Kim?"

In the video, the Keeping Up With Kardashian star, while using the cleanser, said, “I am in my 60s and for me to find a new routine that really works is kind of amazing.”

The post garnered millions of likes in no time. Fans also flooded the comments section praising Kris that she looked amazing without makeup.

"Kris looking naturally beautiful. Love to see it," one fan wrote. "So beautiful even without makeup!” added another.