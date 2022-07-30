 
Photos: Dua Lipa drops jaws in thigh-skimming mini skirt and matching jacket

Dua Lipa has just raised the temperature on the internet with her gorgeous new sartorial statement.

Taking to Instagram, the New Rules singer left fans wild with her swoon-worthy pictures in a thigh-skimming mini skirt and matching jacket as she shared a flurry of snaps with her brother Gjin while continuing her tour on Friday.

Sharing the pictures, Dua wrote, “Still roaming.”

The Break My Heart hit-maker looked incredible in the tie-dye printed two-piece as she posed for a photo in Chicago before joining her younger sibling at Niagra Falls in Toronto.

Her latest Instagram update comes after she issued a statement after a shocking incident occurred during her concert in Toronto when fireworks went off inside the arena leaving three fans injured.

The London native took to Instagram Stories to make clear she was dismayed by the course of events, and that a probe was ongoing in connection with the incident.

'Last night, unauthorised fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto,' the Cold Heart (Pnau remix) performer said. 'Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.'

She continued: 'There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred. 


