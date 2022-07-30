Jennifer Garner opens up about injectables and cosmetic surgery

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner does not like to experiment on her face and would not like to advise others to do the same.



The 13 Going on 30 star, 50, recently shared her beauty secrets to Harper’s Bazaar, including the advice she’d pass down to her two teenage daughters with ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet Anne Affleck, 16, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 13. (The former couple also shares a son Samuel, 10.)

“My advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face,” the “Alias” star said.

“Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything.”

In an age where 20-somethings opt for preventative Botox, Garner also warned young people, “Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face.”

In fact, The Adam Project beauty thinks we could all stand to put less stake in our appearances in general.

“Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” she said. “We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

Garner’s far from the only star who’s expressed reservations about injectables; Busy Philipps recently revealed she’s had “no Botox, no fillers,” and “[gets] disappointed when very young women start to f—k with their faces.”



Likewise, Kate Beckinsale’s said she gets “pissed off” when people assume she’s had work done, and that she’s opted out thus far for fear of “paralyzing [her] face.”

Even seemingly ageless icon Jennifer Lopez — who married Garner’s ex earlier this month — insists she’s “never done Botox or any injectables or surgery.”