BTS teams up with Snoop Dogg: Twice and other groups to drop music videos in August

K-Pop BTS X Snoop Dogg, Twice and other groups will be dropping music in August
K-pop enthusiasts are in for a treat as more comebacks and debuts from our favorite idols are set to make the next month extra exciting.

Aug 1

New Jeans

HYBE’s Fourth generation girl group New Jeans would be making their official debut with the track Cookie. they will also release their song "Cookie." The physical album release will be on August 8.

Aug 3

Choi Yena

Choi Yena is set to release her second mini album entitled "Smartphone," which will feature a title track of the same name, on August 3.

August 5

benny blanco  BTS Snoop Dogg

On August 5, BTS, benny blanco, and Snoop Dogg's highly-anticipated collaboration song called "Bad Decisions" will be released.

Girls' Generation

Girls' Generation will finally be making their highly-awaited comeback as a whole group on August 5, with their seventh studio album "Forever 1." This marks the group's first comeback in five years.

August 8

Golden Child

On August 8, Golden Child will return with their sixth mini album "Aura."

August 9

TRI.BE

Girl group TRI.BE will be releasing their new digital single, "LEVIOSA," on August 9.

PENTAGON Kino

On the same day, PENTAGON member Kino will drop a special single called "POSE."

August 16

THE BOYZ

On August 16, IST Entertainment's boy group THE BOYZ release their seventh mini album "Be Aware."

August 22

IVE

Top rookie girl group IVE is slated to return with a new hit song through their third single album "After Like" on August 22.

