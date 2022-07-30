'Worried' Queen used to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'quite regularly'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly used to have ‘worried’ Queen Elizabeth checking in on them at home.

Queen Elizabeth used to visit the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because she was ‘worried about how unhappy and unsettled they were,’ according to a royal commentator says



Speaking to Royal Round Up host Pandora Forsyth, royal correspondent Richard Palmer shared Queen Elizabeth used to stop by Frogmore Cottage. The reason? Supposedly to check on Harry and Meghan.



“I do know that when the Sussex’s were living at Windsor, the queen was popping in to see them quite regularly,” Palmer said, per Express.

He continued, saying the monarch had been concerned about how they were adjusting to royal life after their May 2018 wedding.

The commentator went on: “She was worried about how unhappy and unsettled they were. So, I was told at one point that she was going around to see them to make sure they were OK.

“And the fact that they moved as well, now, she can’t exactly pop round for a cup of tea,” Forsyth replied. Harry and Meghan purchased a nine-bedroom home in Montecito, California, in the summer of 2020. The move came after they announced their decision to step down as senior royals earlier that year.



Balmoral Castle, Queen Elizabeth’s summer home in Scotland, might have some guests all the way from California. A source told The Sun “staff have been told to expect the full list of royals, including Harry, Meghan, and their children Archie and Lilibet.”



Most recently, Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, lived at Frogmore Cottage with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their son, August.