 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'very unhappy' with financier Netflix over Diana portrayal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Prince Harry very unhappy with financier Netflix over Diana portrayal
Prince Harry 'very unhappy' with financier Netflix over Diana portrayal

Prince Harry is not happy with his mother's character being dragged into The Crown.

The mega-hit Netflix series, is set to drop its fifth season this year, having Elizabeth Debecki portray the Princes of Wales.

Royal biographer Tina Brown, however, claims that Harry will not approve of the show's portrayal of his beloved mother.  

“I don’t think that the next season of The Crown is going to be something that Harry is going to seriously approve of in the sense of the way it depicts his mother,” she said.

“We don’t know how it will depict his mother. But right now, there’s really nothing that’s come out about their mother that they like.”

She went on to add how the royals are “very unhappy” with various attempts to hinder the project.

Tina told The AV Club: “Whenever they can, they stop The Crown filming in locations where they have an influence.

“For instance, [Eton College] refused to let them film there, which was undoubtedly about recognising William's feelings that, you know, they weren't going to have it.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir
Meghan Markle has 'good chance' in politics, Congress has seen 'worse' people

Meghan Markle has 'good chance' in politics, Congress has seen 'worse' people
Prince Harry cut off his 'snobbish' friends over 'race' threats to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry cut off his 'snobbish' friends over 'race' threats to Meghan Markle
Jennifer Aniston wishes 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow on 59th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow on 59th birthday

Italian court dismisses sexual assault case against Paul Haggis

Italian court dismisses sexual assault case against Paul Haggis

Taylor Swift reacts to criticism over jet usage

Taylor Swift reacts to criticism over jet usage

Prince Charles reacts to report on donations from Osama Bin Laden's family

Prince Charles reacts to report on donations from Osama Bin Laden's family

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith apology in Atlanta?

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith apology in Atlanta?

Meghan Markle bought domain names for her children long before they were born?

Meghan Markle bought domain names for her children long before they were born?
Johnny Depp's art collection, focused on 'Friends & Heroes', sold within hours

Johnny Depp's art collection, focused on 'Friends & Heroes', sold within hours
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry urged to 'grow up' to sit with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out

Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out

Latest

view all