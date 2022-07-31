Prince Harry 'very unhappy' with financier Netflix over Diana portrayal

Prince Harry is not happy with his mother's character being dragged into The Crown.

The mega-hit Netflix series, is set to drop its fifth season this year, having Elizabeth Debecki portray the Princes of Wales.

Royal biographer Tina Brown, however, claims that Harry will not approve of the show's portrayal of his beloved mother.



“I don’t think that the next season of The Crown is going to be something that Harry is going to seriously approve of in the sense of the way it depicts his mother,” she said.

“We don’t know how it will depict his mother. But right now, there’s really nothing that’s come out about their mother that they like.”

She went on to add how the royals are “very unhappy” with various attempts to hinder the project.

Tina told The AV Club: “Whenever they can, they stop The Crown filming in locations where they have an influence.



“For instance, [Eton College] refused to let them film there, which was undoubtedly about recognising William's feelings that, you know, they weren't going to have it.”