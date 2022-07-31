Britney Spears’ bombshell tell-all memoir delayed due to THIS reason, Deets inside

Pop music icon Britney Spears has reportedly finished writing her tell-all memoir, which is supposed to include stories about her childhood, successful music career, and 13-year conservatorship.

However, the release of the book has been delayed due to a paper shortage, reportedly.

According to TMZ report, the publisher Simon & Schuster - with whom, the Gimme More crooner, 41, signed this epic deal after a ‘bidding war’ between multiple major publishing companies, is facing trouble coming up with a release date.

Sources confirmed to the outlet that the original release date for the book was planned for Jan. 2023. ‘There is now no firm date on when the book will launch as it is unclear when the paper shortage will be resolved,’ sources revealed.

Britney’s deal for her book was locked in Feb. 2022 and reportedly included a $15 million advance – being one of the biggest book deals for a memoir in history.