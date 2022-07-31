'SEVENTEEN', 'TWICE' set new high records: report

'SEVENTEEN' And 'TWICE' take the top two spots on Oricon’s Daily Album Chart

K-pop bands SEVENTEEN and TWICE have swept the top two positions on Oricon's daily album chart.

According to Oricon, SEVENTEEN's newly released album SECTOR 17 has debuted at No. 1 on the daily album chart after selling 92,958 copies on its first day of release in Japan alone.

Meanwhile, TWICE's new Japanese albums Celebrate held strong at No. 2 on the chart for July 29 after spending three days in a row at No. 1 on the daily album chart.

Seventeen is a South Korean group consisting of thirteen members formed by Pledis Entertainment. Seventeen made their debut on May 26, 2015, with the release of the mini album 17 Carat and the title track, Adore You.

Although, Twice was created by JYP Entertainment and consists of nine members.

Twice released their first EP, The Story Begins, on October 20, 2015, marking their formal debut. In 2016, they gained worldwide recognition with the release of the hit song Cheer Up.