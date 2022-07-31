 
Prince Andrew 'laughed his head off' over Jeffrey Epstein inquiry with BBC

Prince Andrew resurfaced photo from BBC interview has been dubbed 'jaw-dropping'.

The Duke of York was asked about his ties and friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during the 2019 Newsnight interview.

While responding to the question, Andrew seemed to have 'laughed his head off'- a gesture captured in a photograph.

Earlier this month, BBC photographer Mark Harrison claimed the snap would “embarrass” the royals.

A source said: “It’s a still picture showing Emily interviewing Andrew. You can see his face and he’s laughing.

"People will feel it was reckless for him to laugh during such a sensitive interview.

“But he probably didn’t realise the seriousness or consequences of laughing or how it would look on camera.

“You have to bear in mind that after the interview, he thought it had gone very well — only to be subsequently hit by a wave of negative reaction.”

The photo could be seen in Newsnight producer Sam McAlister's book.

