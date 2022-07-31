 
Sunday Jul 31 2022
Aliee ready to start her 'new fresh music journey': Checkout

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Singer-Songwriter Aliee has finally decided to start her new vocal journey, completely fresh with a new agency. 

In lieu of that, she has signed an exclusive contract with an agency named Pop Music.

Pop Music, a subsidiary of WYSIWYG Studios, officially announced the news and revealed, “Ailee recently signed an exclusive contract with our agency.”

Ailee was revealed to be parting ways with her former agency THE L1VE, which Ravi established, and the announcement was made earlier this week.

Ailee publicly disclosed the news on Instagram as well and wrote,"I'm Ailee! At this time last year, I gave you the news of a new beginning, but my contract with ‘The Live’, which I’ve been with for a year, has expired, and I have moved to a new agency".

"I wanted to tell the first thing to the fans who always support and love me," she further said.

"In the new nest that I will make together in the future, I will do my best to become a more mature and wonderful Ailee in Pop Music, I sincerely thank and love our Alien for always waiting for and believing in me!! Thank you for always being with our Rab representative for a year, and we will always support you in the future."

As soon as Ailee posted, Ravi encouraged her by encouragingly replying and using two heart emoticons.

