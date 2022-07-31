Meghan Markle ‘used’ Prince Harry to build career for ‘Hollywood return’?

Meghan Markle has been accused of using her wedding to Prince Harry as an ‘A-lister’ pass into the fold of Hollywood’s inner circle.

Royal author and biographer issued this revelation about Meghan Markle’s intentions.

He shared it all in an interview with Palace Confidential on Mailplus.

The author was quoted saying, “Thomas Markle told me that he knew the people at the wedding better than Meghan because he had filmed with them all at ABC and other studios.”

“Meghan didn't know Oprah at all. She's met her once for a few minutes. She didn't know George Clooney, that was passing once they'd met.”

“It was all for her future. She used the wedding to build up her career for when she returned to Hollywood.”