Netflix's 'Buba' release date, cast, trailer and more

Netflix is adding some more joyful movies and shows for its viewers this month. 'Buba' is set to hit screens on August 3, 2022.

Since the tragic loss of his parents in an accident, Jakob firmly believes that he has to carefully offset any good feeling in his life.

Together with his brother Dante he has developed a system to make his everyday life as unpleasant as possible.

For more than thirty years this system has worked pretty well but then something totally unforeseen happens, this small town-criminal falls in love.





CAST