Sunday Jul 31 2022
Queen Elizabeth wins hearts by surprising elderly couple: Details

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Queen Elizabeth proved that she still makes time to look out for her people when she surprised comedian John Bishop’s parents with a heartfelt anniversary wish!

As per Hello magazine, 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth went the unexpected route and send a heartwarming card to the couple on their 61st wedding anniversary which fell on April 1, 2022.

As per reports, the message inside the card read: “I am so pleased to know that you celebrated your sixty-first wedding anniversary on 1st April 2022.”

“I send my congratulations and best wishes to you for such a special occasion,” she added, before signing off with her signature.

Bishop was just as shocked as anyone at the Queen’s warm gesture, and took to Instagram to share the message, writing: “A lovely thing for Liz to remember my Mum and Dad's anniversary."”

Royal fans also took to the comments section to laud the Queen for her thoughtfulness, with one writing: “Well that's a bit special. Many congratulations Mr and Mrs Bishop.”

As of right now, the Queen is in Balmoral for her summer break; it is a tradition for the monarch to spend summertime in the Scottish Highlands where she travels to from mid to end of July.

