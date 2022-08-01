 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton with Oprah revelations

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle reportedly left Kate Middleton ‘mortified’ with her comments about their alleged feud during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, as per a Vanity Fair royal author.

Meghan sat down with Oprah in 2021 for a bombshell interview, in which several accusations were levelled against the Royal Family, including that they were racist towards Meghan and Harry’s son Archie, and that Kate had made Meghan ‘cry’ before her 2018 wedding.

As per Meghan’s recollection on Oprah’s show: “A few days before the wedding, Kate was upset about something pertaining — yes, the issue was correct — about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.”

Talking about this at the time, Nicholl suggested that Kate found Meghan’s remarks ‘mortifying’, telling OK! Magazine: Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard.”

“From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed. Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying,” she added.

Nicholl then concluded: “Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that.”


More From Entertainment:

Box Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place with soft $23 million

Box Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place with soft $23 million
Jennifer Lopez responds to ex-husband's remarks about her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez responds to ex-husband's remarks about her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck
Did Meghan Markle meet Prince Andrew before Harry via Ghislaine Maxwell?

Did Meghan Markle meet Prince Andrew before Harry via Ghislaine Maxwell?
Princess Eugenie had secret reason for ditching veil at royal wedding

Princess Eugenie had secret reason for ditching veil at royal wedding
Queen Elizabeth wins hearts by surprising elderly couple: Details

Queen Elizabeth wins hearts by surprising elderly couple: Details
Insane Prince William and Kate Middleton party photos revealed: See

Insane Prince William and Kate Middleton party photos revealed: See
Kate Middleton shows off her athletic physique as she helps steer Britain to victory over NZ in sailing race

Kate Middleton shows off her athletic physique as she helps steer Britain to victory over NZ in sailing race
Prince William shares super-cute video with daughter Princess Charlotte to support Lionesses

Prince William shares super-cute video with daughter Princess Charlotte to support Lionesses
Meghan Markle has ‘fractious relationships’ because she ‘controls narrative’

Meghan Markle has ‘fractious relationships’ because she ‘controls narrative’
Have a glance at some very talented but underrated K-Pop artists

Have a glance at some very talented but underrated K-Pop artists
Prince William, Kate Middleton try to break out of 'royal bubble'

Prince William, Kate Middleton try to break out of 'royal bubble'
K-fest Abu Dhabi 2022: Korean artists' line-up revealed

K-fest Abu Dhabi 2022: Korean artists' line-up revealed

Latest

view all