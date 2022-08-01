Meghan Markle ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton with Oprah revelations

file footage

Meghan Markle reportedly left Kate Middleton ‘mortified’ with her comments about their alleged feud during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, as per a Vanity Fair royal author.

Meghan sat down with Oprah in 2021 for a bombshell interview, in which several accusations were levelled against the Royal Family, including that they were racist towards Meghan and Harry’s son Archie, and that Kate had made Meghan ‘cry’ before her 2018 wedding.

As per Meghan’s recollection on Oprah’s show: “A few days before the wedding, Kate was upset about something pertaining — yes, the issue was correct — about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.”

Talking about this at the time, Nicholl suggested that Kate found Meghan’s remarks ‘mortifying’, telling OK! Magazine: Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard.”

“From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed. Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying,” she added.

Nicholl then concluded: “Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that.”



