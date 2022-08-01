Box Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place with soft $23 million

“DC League of Super-Pets,” an animated adventure about the four-legged friends of superheroes, opened in first place at the domestic box office with 23 million from 4,313 theaters.

Though the Warner Bros. movie sold enough tickets to dethrone Jordan Peele’s “Nope” on North American charts, it’s a mediocre start given the film’s 90 million price tag. Sure, the Legion of Super-Pets aren’t as recognizable as Superman or Aquaman, but “DC League of Super-Pets” could have resonated with audiences a little more given its affiliation with DC Comics and its high-wattage voice cast in Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

“DC League of Super-Pets” did not make up much ground at the international box office, where it launched to 18.4 million from 63 markets. In total, the film has grossed 41.4 million globally.

In pandemic times, “DC League of Super-Pets” is yet another kid-friendly film that has struggled to wow in its box office debut.