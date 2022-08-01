 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Euro Women's Football Championship: Queen Elizabeth sends special message to England team

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Euro Womens Football Championship: Queen Elizabeth sends special message to England team

Queen Elizabeth on Sunday sent a special message to England team over their victory against Germany in the Euro Women's Football Championship.

Below is the full statement: 

My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships.

It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise.

However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.

You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.

More From Entertainment:

Box Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place with soft $23 million

Box Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place with soft $23 million
Meghan Markle ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton with Oprah revelations

Meghan Markle ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton with Oprah revelations
Jennifer Lopez responds to ex-husband's remarks about her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez responds to ex-husband's remarks about her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck
Did Meghan Markle meet Prince Andrew before Harry via Ghislaine Maxwell?

Did Meghan Markle meet Prince Andrew before Harry via Ghislaine Maxwell?
Princess Eugenie had secret reason for ditching veil at royal wedding

Princess Eugenie had secret reason for ditching veil at royal wedding
Queen Elizabeth wins hearts by surprising elderly couple: Details

Queen Elizabeth wins hearts by surprising elderly couple: Details
Insane Prince William and Kate Middleton party photos revealed: See

Insane Prince William and Kate Middleton party photos revealed: See
Kate Middleton shows off her athletic physique as she helps steer Britain to victory over NZ in sailing race

Kate Middleton shows off her athletic physique as she helps steer Britain to victory over NZ in sailing race
Prince William shares super-cute video with daughter Princess Charlotte to support Lionesses

Prince William shares super-cute video with daughter Princess Charlotte to support Lionesses
Meghan Markle has ‘fractious relationships’ because she ‘controls narrative’

Meghan Markle has ‘fractious relationships’ because she ‘controls narrative’
Have a glance at some very talented but underrated K-Pop artists

Have a glance at some very talented but underrated K-Pop artists
Prince William, Kate Middleton try to break out of 'royal bubble'

Prince William, Kate Middleton try to break out of 'royal bubble'

Latest

view all