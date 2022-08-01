Euro Women's Football Championship: Queen Elizabeth sends special message to England team

Queen Elizabeth on Sunday sent a special message to England team over their victory against Germany in the Euro Women's Football Championship.

Below is the full statement:

My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships.

It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise.

However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.

You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.