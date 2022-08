Prince William praised England victory in the Euro Women's Football Championship on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Sensational. An incredible win @lionesses and the whole nation couldn’t be prouder of you all. Wonderful to see history in the making tonight at Wembley, congratulations! W”.



Queen Elizabeth and Spice Girls were also among the people who congratulated Lionesses who have claimed England's first major trophy since men's side won the World Cup in 1966.