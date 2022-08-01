TREASURE, GOT7's BamBam & Jackson set the stage on fire at 2022 K-Pop Masterz

 
TREASURE, GOT7's BamBam & Jackson set the stage on fire at the '2022 K-Pop Masterz' concert with power packed performances.

TREASURE, BamBam, and Jackson performed live at the 2022 K-Pop Masterz in Manila’s joint concert, held in Philippines on July 29th, organized by PULP Live World.

The SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena with a seating capacity of 15,000, was filled with blue and green lights that were brought in by TREASURE and GOT7's fans popularly known as Teume and Ahgase respectively, to show their support.

The three international acts performed their hits throughout the program and delivered show-stopping performances the entire time. There were also some funny moments between BamBam and Jackson during the show.

To have fun and make the performance even more unforgettable, TREASURE also participated in games.

Fans could not help admiring the performances on their social media accounts.

It was TREASURE's first-ever overseas concert, BamBam and Jackson's first concert in the Philippines as solo artists. Plus, there was a surprise as BamBam called up 2NE1's Sandara Park (Dara) to the stage. 

