Monday Aug 01 2022
Prince William prepares Princess Charlotte for future royal role

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are seemingly grooming their only daughter Princess Charlotte for the future royal duties.

This is quite clear from the recent video of the future king.

In the video, Prince William and Princess Charlotte join hands to wish the England’s women football team good luck and cheering for them.

The clip was uploaded on the official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ahead of the match.

Prince William says, "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight. You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way."

Little Princess Charlotte, who was cuddled up to her father, said in the video: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye."

The video shows a glimpse of affectionate relationship of father-daughter duo and it is also seemingly a message for the royal fans that Prince William is preparing Charlotte for the future role.

