Jennifer Lopez gives first performance at Unicef event since wedding to Ben Affleck

Global sensation Jennifer Lopez set the stage on fire with an electrifying performance at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala in Capri, Italy on Saturday night.

The On the Floor crooner, 53, performed her first show since becoming Jennifer Lopez-Affleck as she secretly tied the knot with Ben Affleck on July 17.

At the star-studded event, the Marry Me starlet dazzled on the stage wearing a glitzy zebra-print ensemble by Roberto Cavalli, adorned with sparkles with a matching feathered and flowing cape.

During her time on stage, the Hustler actress performed on her '90s hits If You Had My Love and Waiting for Tonight, and also belted out covers of Chaka Khan's I'm Every Woman, Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive and Gloria Estefan's Turn the Beat Around.

"We're giving disco tonight," she told the audience, ""I've always wanted to live in a world like a sparkle disco queen. Do you guys mind if I live out my disco diva fantasy here with you tonight?" PEOPLE reported.

As per the reports, the crowd loved J.Lo’s set for the event, which was held at the 14th-century Certosa di San Giacomo monastery, in support of UNICEF’s relief efforts for war-torn Ukraine.

The reports further added that Lopez’s new husband Affleck wasn’t in attendance. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Casey Affleck, was spotted in the audience, accompanied by girlfriend Caylee Cowan.