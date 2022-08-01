 
Monday Aug 01 2022
Hilary Duff’s husband slams Candace Cameron Bure over TikTok’s Independence Day video

Hilary Duff’s husband slams Candace Cameron Bure over TikTok’s Independence Day video

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma recently roasted Candace Cameron Bure for her apparent ignorance to patriotic message of Bruce Springsteen’s song in a TikTok video last month.

According to Page Six, the Fuller House star shared a video of herself dressed in patriotic US-themed costume while Bruce’s track Born in the USA was played in the background.

“I mean, c’mon, would you expect anything less from me? remarked Candace.

The actress then giggled and added, “Happy Fourth of July!”

Later, Matthew clarified in his nine-second clip, “Yeah that, the song you’re (referring to Candace) playing? Yeah, it’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like (expletive). Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July.”

Earlier, Springsteen explained how the track narrated the fictional Vietnam veteran coming back from war on Renegades: Born in the USA podcast hosted by Barack Obama.

“This is a song about the pain, glory, shame of identity and of place,” noted the musician.

Meanwhile, Matthew’s post came just days after JoJo Siwa described Candace as “the rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

