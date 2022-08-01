 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s celebrity ‘on its last wick’: ‘burning down!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently facing a dire threat to their celebrity status with the flame of their popularity now 'weighing thin'. 

This warning has been issued by royal biographer Tom Bower, in his interview with Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin.

He was quoted saying, “When Meghan called up two US senators to campaign for maternity pay, she introduced herself as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

“She plays the royal card the whole time. I don't think that will play well in an election for Congress or Senate if she did pursue politics.”

“I think they have to realign their image. In any case, they are burning their royal status pretty fast now. I think they will, in the end, have to give that up because it won't wash.”

When asked if the possibility of creating a self-standing celebrity brand was possible, Mr Bower admitted, “They can only do so by being sensational and by doing something.”

“They are constantly searching for new things to do. But it always comes back to the royals. Whether it is flying back for the Jubilee so they might be photographed with the Queen - that went wrong.”

“Or, alternatively, it is dumping on the Royal Family in Harry's forthcoming book. But eventually, it is going to be a damp squib.”

