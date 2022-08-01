 
Amber Heard worked as a stripper and escort early in her career?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal woes do not seem to end anytime soon as more damning claims are surfacing about the ex-couple post-verdict.

A treasure trove of court docs has reportedly been unsealed, revealing the mountains of unheard evidence that ultimately didn't make it in front of the jury, according to multiple outlets.

The said docs revealed salacious allegations about each party that hadn't been known until now.

Some of the more noteworthy ones include a claim from Team Johnny that Amber allegedly worked as a stripper and escort at some point early in her career -- something his lawyers apparently wanted to present at trial, but were shot down in the end by Judge Azcarate.

