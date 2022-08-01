Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids facing nightmare at ‘respectable’ new school

Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids will reportedly be sent off to a "respectable" new school this September as the Cambridges uproot their lives - but the young prince is facing a daunting prospect.

Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, were studying at Thomas's School in Battersea. There are reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be moving their family from London to Berkshire this year.

George, Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to start attending Lambrook School in Berkshire, which is a short drive from Adelaide Cottage, the Cambridges’ new residence near Windsor Castle.



Parents of pupils of the school said it offers a modern, cosy and nurturing take on the quintessential prep school experience. But, in what could be a daunting prospect for the royal, George will be forced to attend school on a Saturday.

Thomas’s Battersea, where the older two children have spent their first years at school, is known to be fun and all-inclusive.



At Lambrook, where termly fees are currently £4,389 from reception and £6,448 from year 3, they’ll have to go to school on Saturdays and there’s no ski chalet, whereas Thomas’s has one in Austria.

Lambrook, which William and Kate have visited around half a dozen times, is just 15 minutes away from their new main residence, a pink-painted cottage orné in Home Park.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's new home has four bedrooms and large, private gardens and was once home to Peter Townsend, the equerry to George VI, whom Princess Margaret wanted to marry in the 1950s.