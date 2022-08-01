 
entertainment
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids facing nightmare at ‘respectable’ new school

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince Williams kids facing nightmare at ‘respectable’ new school

Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids will reportedly be sent off to a "respectable" new school this September as the Cambridges uproot their lives - but the young prince is facing a daunting prospect.

Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, were studying at Thomas's School in Battersea. There are reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be moving their family from London to Berkshire this year.

George, Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to start attending Lambrook School in Berkshire, which is a short drive from Adelaide Cottage, the Cambridges’ new residence near Windsor Castle.

Parents of pupils of the school said it offers a modern, cosy and nurturing take on the quintessential prep school experience. But, in what could be a daunting prospect for the royal, George will be forced to attend school on a Saturday.

Thomas’s Battersea, where the older two children have spent their first years at school, is known to be fun and all-inclusive.

At Lambrook, where termly fees are currently £4,389 from reception and £6,448 from year 3, they’ll have to go to school on Saturdays and there’s no ski chalet, whereas Thomas’s has one in Austria.

Lambrook, which William and Kate have visited around half a dozen times, is just 15 minutes away from their new main residence, a pink-painted cottage orné in Home Park.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's new  home has four bedrooms and large, private gardens and was once home to Peter Townsend, the equerry to George VI, whom Princess Margaret wanted to marry in the 1950s.

More From Entertainment:

Hoda Kotb shares some precious family moments in THIS picture

Hoda Kotb shares some precious family moments in THIS picture
Cheryl gives sneak peek of ‘new pal’: Photo

Cheryl gives sneak peek of ‘new pal’: Photo
Amber Heard worked as a stripper and escort early in her career?

Amber Heard worked as a stripper and escort early in her career?
Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in bold orange dress as she steps out for dinner in Capri

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws in bold orange dress as she steps out for dinner in Capri
Angelina Jolie does ‘electric slide’ as daughter Zahara gets ready to attend Spelman

Angelina Jolie does ‘electric slide’ as daughter Zahara gets ready to attend Spelman

Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3

Hannah Dodd reveals she is working on Bridgerton Season 3
Elon Musk's dad says 'I'm not proud of my son'

Elon Musk's dad says 'I'm not proud of my son'
Jennifer Lopez cuts a chic figure in gorgeous floral printed mini dress: Pics

Jennifer Lopez cuts a chic figure in gorgeous floral printed mini dress: Pics
Billie Eilish shares adorable throwback pictures to wish brother Finneas on birthday

Billie Eilish shares adorable throwback pictures to wish brother Finneas on birthday
Elon Musk and Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife are just friends?

Elon Musk and Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife are just friends?
Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda returns to social media following her struggle with depression

Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda returns to social media following her struggle with depression
Georgia Toffolo looks angelic in white as she steps out in London

Georgia Toffolo looks angelic in white as she steps out in London

Latest

view all