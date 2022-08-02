Prince Charles was 'refused' access to memoir by Harry in 'secret' Windsor meeting

Prince Charles was 'refused' memoir details by Harry in 'private' Windsor meeting

Prince Charles and Prince Harry's meeting in Windsor widened the rift between the father and son.

The Duke of Sussex, who stopped by in the UK before going to Netherlands for Invictus Games in The Netherlands this April, paid visit to father Charles and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The meeting, however, proved to be futile as the Prince of Wales cut the audience short in ten minutes over his son's stubborn behaviour.

Royal expert Neil Sean said: "Harry refused to talk about what he put down in his book."

Mr Sean added: "We know Prince Charles spent very little time with his son Prince Harry.



"Charles wanted to have a one-to-one chat, but that ended up being a very brief meeting.



"According to a very good source, allegedly, Prince Harry refused to detail anything about his forthcoming memoir to Prince Charles.

"The big sticking point this year, being the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the 75th year of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Charles doesn't want any negativity."

Mr Sean explained added a "good source" told him Harry refused to share what he had written in his memoir.