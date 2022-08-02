Kate Middleton was 'hung up' on 'first love' when her paths crossed with William

 
Kate Middleton was recovering from a breakup when she met Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who now mothers three children, was 'hung up' on her college romance with Harry Blakelock.

Kate met Blakelock during her time at Marlborough College and over the years, their love blew 'hot and cold'.

A friend of Kate's tells Mail on Sunday: "When Kate arrived in Florence, she was really hung up about Harry.

"She spoke about him all the time and he seemed to have messed her around quite a bit.

"He seemed to have blown hot and cold with her when they were at school and she was always talking about how she could get him back."

After the summer, Kate joined St. Andrews for her undergraduate, where she met William. The two connected over their sense of humour.

"She's got a really naughty sense of humour, which really helps me because I've got a really dirty sense of humour so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh, and then things happened," he said at the time.

