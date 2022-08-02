Taylor Swift gets called out for 'shifting blame' over private jet controversy

People accused Taylor Swift of trying to ‘shift the blame’ after her rep issued a statement on her private jet use

Taylor Swift recently found herself atop a list published by marketing firm Yard of the top carbon producers based on private jet usage.

Inevitably, the whole thing went down pretty badly online, with thousands of fans slamming Taylor for her extreme jet use, especially in the midst of a climate crisis.

It wasn’t long before Taylor’s representatives responded with a statement, in which they attempted to refute that the singer was solely responsible for the emissions attributed to her.

Despite presumably hoping to ease the uproar, their efforts to distribute the blame quickly wound up making things worse.

“I don't care who’s on the plane, it shouldn't be making all those flights and producing all those emissions,” one person said in response. “If you own it, you're responsible for it. They should all be flying commercial (and flying less).”

As is evident, fans couldn’t help but feel that her rep’s response lacked accountability, with one user calling it a “dumb excuse” for Taylor’s “assaults on the environment.”

And in spite of the uproar, it seems that Taylor hasn’t started scaling back on her jet usage quite yet, adding 25 tons to her annual carbon emissions in just the past three days.

Taylor is yet to personally address the mounting backlash.