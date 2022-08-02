 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift gets called out for 'shifting blame' over private jet controversy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

People accused Taylor Swift of trying to ‘shift the blame’ after her rep issued a statement on her private jet use
People accused Taylor Swift of trying to ‘shift the blame’ after her rep issued a statement on her private jet use

Taylor Swift recently found herself atop a list published by marketing firm Yard of the top carbon producers based on private jet usage.

Inevitably, the whole thing went down pretty badly online, with thousands of fans slamming Taylor for her extreme jet use, especially in the midst of a climate crisis.

It wasn’t long before Taylor’s representatives responded with a statement, in which they attempted to refute that the singer was solely responsible for the emissions attributed to her.

Despite presumably hoping to ease the uproar, their efforts to distribute the blame quickly wound up making things worse.

“I don't care who’s on the plane, it shouldn't be making all those flights and producing all those emissions,” one person said in response. “If you own it, you're responsible for it. They should all be flying commercial (and flying less).”

As is evident, fans couldn’t help but feel that her rep’s response lacked accountability, with one user calling it a “dumb excuse” for Taylor’s “assaults on the environment.”

And in spite of the uproar, it seems that Taylor hasn’t started scaling back on her jet usage quite yet, adding 25 tons to her annual carbon emissions in just the past three days.

Taylor is yet to personally address the mounting backlash.

More From Entertainment:

Americans 'fed up' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Americans 'fed up' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more children with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more children with Orlando Bloom
Princess Charlotte steals spotlight as she joins Kate Middleton and William at Commonwealth Games

Princess Charlotte steals spotlight as she joins Kate Middleton and William at Commonwealth Games
Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney caught in ‘stressful moment’ while filming Season 10 of 'Vanderpump Rules'

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney caught in ‘stressful moment’ while filming Season 10 of 'Vanderpump Rules'
Harry and Meghan ‘limit their access to social media’

Harry and Meghan ‘limit their access to social media’
Diana asked Camilla ‘don’t treat her like idiot’, reveals former royal officer

Diana asked Camilla ‘don’t treat her like idiot’, reveals former royal officer
Brad Pitt gushes over Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas, compliments her as Marilyn Monroe

Brad Pitt gushes over Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas, compliments her as Marilyn Monroe
Prince William said THIS to Jill Scott before heart-warming hug

Prince William said THIS to Jill Scott before heart-warming hug
Brad Pitt clears out ‘skirt’ and ‘retirement’ issues at Bullet Train premiere

Brad Pitt clears out ‘skirt’ and ‘retirement’ issues at Bullet Train premiere
Brad Pitt looks dapper in quirky lime green outfit at Bullet Train premiere

Brad Pitt looks dapper in quirky lime green outfit at Bullet Train premiere

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have another bombshell up their sleeves

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have another bombshell up their sleeves
Queen's 'favourite grandchild' Lady Louise Windsor makes rare appearance

Queen's 'favourite grandchild' Lady Louise Windsor makes rare appearance

Latest

view all