Tuesday Aug 02 2022
Americans 'fed up' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Tuesday Aug 02, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly finding another brand to remain in limelight as they failed to win Americans by overusing their royal card.

A royal author has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will eventually have to "give up" their royal status and find another brand if they want to continue to be seen as celebrities in America.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, Tom Bower said Harry and Meghan were struggling to stay relevant as interest waned in the former working royals.

The couple had overused their "royal card" and Americans were no longer interested in the couple.

"When Meghan called up two US senators to campaign for maternity pay, she introduced herself as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Bower told  Jo Elvin.

He went on: "She plays the royal card the whole time. I don't think that will play well in an election for Congress or Senate if she did pursue politics."

The biographer continued: "I think they have to realign their image. In any case, they are burning their royal status pretty fast now. I think they will, in the end, have to give that up because it won't wash."

Bower suggested that Meghan might try to ditch the royal status and jump into politics. 

Elvin asked: "Can they make their particular brand of celebrity last?"

Bower responded as saying that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle can only do so by being sensational and by doing something. They're constantly searching for new things to do.

