Prince Harry and Elton John initiatve trebles its initial goal

Elton John AIDS Foundation has said the initiatve launched by the British singer and Prince Harry to help eradicate the disease has trebled its initial goal.

"In the 4 years since Elton John and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex launched Menstar Coalition at AIDS2018, we're proud to announce that the coalition of partners have trebled our initial goal and enabled 3 million men to start lifesaving HIV treatment," the organization said in a statement.

It said, "95% of these men are now virally suppressed meaning they can't pass the virus on."

The organization said, "MenStar has given us invaluable insight into the barriers to HIV treatment for men and will help inform future strategies on reaching the most vulnerable communities.



