 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Elton John initiatve trebles its initial goal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Prince Harry and Elton John initiatve trebles its initial goal

Elton John AIDS Foundation  has said the initiatve launched by the British singer and Prince Harry to help eradicate the disease has trebled its initial goal.

"In the 4 years since Elton John and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex launched Menstar Coalition at AIDS2018, we're proud to announce that the coalition of partners have trebled our initial goal and enabled 3 million men to start lifesaving HIV treatment," the organization said in a statement.

It said, "95% of these men are now virally suppressed meaning they can't pass the virus on."

The organization said, "MenStar has given us invaluable insight into the barriers to HIV treatment for men and will help inform future strategies on reaching the most vulnerable communities.


More From Entertainment:

Karen Gillan joins Johnny Depp camp

Karen Gillan joins Johnny Depp camp
Lawmakers react after Queen Elizabeth insulted by politician in Australia

Lawmakers react after Queen Elizabeth insulted by politician in Australia

Police charge UK man over crossbow threat to Queen

Police charge UK man over crossbow threat to Queen
Johnny Depp 'kicked' Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp 'kicked' Amber Heard?
Brad Pitt has THIS reaction to daughter Zahara attending Spelman college

Brad Pitt has THIS reaction to daughter Zahara attending Spelman college
Meghan Markle was advised to see royal life 'as a job' rather than an opportunity to seek fame

Meghan Markle was advised to see royal life 'as a job' rather than an opportunity to seek fame
Kelly Rizzo attended 'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin's wedding:’ honor to be there’

Kelly Rizzo attended 'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin's wedding:’ honor to be there’
Americans 'fed up' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Americans 'fed up' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
‘Bachelorette’ alum Bennett Jordan announces engagement to girlfriend Emily Chen

‘Bachelorette’ alum Bennett Jordan announces engagement to girlfriend Emily Chen
Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more children with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry OPENS UP on having more children with Orlando Bloom
Princess Charlotte steals spotlight as she joins Kate Middleton and William at Commonwealth Games

Princess Charlotte steals spotlight as she joins Kate Middleton and William at Commonwealth Games
Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney caught in ‘stressful moment’ while filming Season 10 of 'Vanderpump Rules'

Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney caught in ‘stressful moment’ while filming Season 10 of 'Vanderpump Rules'

Latest

view all