Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh’s dance video

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has reacted to teenaged daughter Shiloh’s dance video, saying ‘it brings a tear to the eye, yeah.’



The Troy actor also made a rare comment about Shiloh, he shares with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The 58-year-old Oscar winner, while attending the premiere for his new film Bullet Train, commented Shiloh is very 'beautiful.'

According to ET news, Brad Pitt praised Shiloh and her love for dance, saying “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," adding that she's "very beautiful."

"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," the actor said with a laugh.

Brad Pitt’s remarks come days after a video of Shiloh, in which his daughter flaunted her impressive dance skills, went viral on social media.