 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh’s dance video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh’s dance video
Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh’s dance video

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has reacted to teenaged daughter Shiloh’s dance video, saying ‘it brings a tear to the eye, yeah.’

The Troy actor also made a rare comment about Shiloh, he shares with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The 58-year-old Oscar winner, while attending the premiere for his new film Bullet Train, commented Shiloh is very 'beautiful.'

According to ET news, Brad Pitt praised Shiloh and her love for dance, saying “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," adding that she's "very beautiful."

"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," the actor said with a laugh.

Brad Pitt’s remarks come days after a video of Shiloh, in which his daughter flaunted her impressive dance skills, went viral on social media.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s royal links ‘will be worthless’ soon: report

Meghan Markle’s royal links ‘will be worthless’ soon: report
Princess Charlotte spends most of her time doing THIS

Princess Charlotte spends most of her time doing THIS
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker ‘really happy’ together after reconciliation

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker ‘really happy’ together after reconciliation
Prince William, Kate will show Meghan Markle 'real royalty' with 'clever move'

Prince William, Kate will show Meghan Markle 'real royalty' with 'clever move'
Who passed racist comment on Meghan Markle? Tom Bower gives 'hints' in book

Who passed racist comment on Meghan Markle? Tom Bower gives 'hints' in book
Meghan Markle told not to 'overuse' royal card: 'Won't play well in elections'

Meghan Markle told not to 'overuse' royal card: 'Won't play well in elections'
Queen Windsor Castle intruder charged under Treason Act 1842

Queen Windsor Castle intruder charged under Treason Act 1842
Film producer Janet Yang elected new Oscars group president

Film producer Janet Yang elected new Oscars group president
Victoria Beckham insecure 'she will lose' Brooklyn Beckham to wife Nicola: Report

Victoria Beckham insecure 'she will lose' Brooklyn Beckham to wife Nicola: Report
Demi Lovato goes back to 'she/her' pronouns, feels 'more feminine' nowadays

Demi Lovato goes back to 'she/her' pronouns, feels 'more feminine' nowadays
Work starts on final season of 'Stranger Things'

Work starts on final season of 'Stranger Things'

Latest

view all