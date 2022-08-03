 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘needing constant courtship’ from Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been accused of wanting “a constantly renewed honeymoon period – all the time.”

Astrologer Jessica Adams made this revelation in her latest interview with Express UK.

She began by admitting, “She can never be alone for long and thrives on duets, but also on duels.”

“It suits her nature to have herself and Harry against the world; it actually strengthens the marriage.”

The biggest test of her bond with Harry comes from March 2027 to April 2035.

“It's a variation of a seven-year itch and takes seven or eight years of willpower if they're going to make it.”

Meghan was "born for courtship and needs a constantly renewed honeymoon period – all the time.”

