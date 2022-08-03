Royal family taking high road on Meghan Markle birthday: 'Don't want to make it worse'

The royal family does not want to create a scene with Meghan Markle ahead of her birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who turns 41 on Thursday, will get birthday greetings from the the royals across the pond to put a band aid on their rift, says expert.

Royal expert Phil Dampier said: "I think it is likely they will send a public message through gritted teeth.

"I think Charles, the Queen, and William and Kate don’t want to make the situation worse by having a public slanging match with them, but privately I think they are very upset by how things have turned out."



While the family is not "obliged to give her messages on her birthday" they did so as "they don't want to make it worse," Dampier said.



Meghan Markle made matters worse with the royals after her Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, where she accused the family of showing signs of racism towards her.