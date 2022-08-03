 
Kate Middleton to meet Lilibet, Archie in US?

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is expected to meet Archie and Lilibet in US as she is reportedly planning a secret visit to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle later this year.

The International Business Times, quoting the New Idea magazine, reported Kate Middleton is planning a secret visit to the multi-million mansion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Montecito, Santa Barbara to ‘facilitate peace talks’ amid reports of rift between the royal brothers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to visit US in December for Earthshot Prize Awards.

The report further says Kate Middleton is ready to ‘beg her brother-in-law to stop the petty pot shots once and for all."

The Duchess of Cambridge, who has been known to be mediator between the royal siblings, is reportedly tired of controversy surrounding Harry and Meghan, and wants to end it by initiating peace talks.

